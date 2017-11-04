Mt. Blue Middle School students celebrate a drug free life

FARMINGTON - Mt Blue Middle School recently participated in Red Ribbon Week- dedicated to living a drug free life and making positive choices.

To start the week, Farmington Police Officer Michael Lyman brought his dog Axle to school to show students how he can detect certain types of drugs. The informative demonstration gave students the opportunity to ask a variety of questions regarding the training necessary for him to do his job.

As the week continued, students held a door-decorating contest with the theme of Red Ribbon Week and staying drug free. They also signed a pledge wall to show their willingness to lead a healthy and drug free lifestyle. At the end of the week, the doors were judged on uniqueness, layout, and message. The winning class was Mrs. Spiller’s room, DON’T GET WRAPPED UP IN DRUGS door. The entire class won prizes that were donated by the Health Community Coalition.

The weekly events culminated with a presentation by Travis Mills to the entire student body on Thursday. His presentation focused on making positive choices no matter what sort of issues life may throw at you. Mt. Blue Middle School principal, James Black, received an enormous amount of positive feedback from staff, students, and the community on the presentation. The Drug Free Communities Grant for Franklin County and the River Valley, through the Healthy Community Coalition, made the presentation possible. This was part of the Healthy Community Coalition’s Substance Abuse Initiative.

The week concluded with a hat day being held to raise funds for the Travis Mills Foundation. Students each donated $1 in order to wear that hat, and $250 was raised in total.