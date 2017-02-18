Mt. Blue Regional School District promoting breakfast at school



FARMINGTON - If your children aren’t starting their day with a nutritious breakfast, then they aren’t starting their day ready to learn. Children who eat breakfast perform better in school due to increased problem-solving ability, and better memory, verbal fluency and creativity. Many studies show that hungry children have more behavior problems, and they even score lower on standardized tests than do their counterparts.

That’s why Mt. Blue Regional School District is launching a campaign to promote school breakfast. Superintendent Tom Ward and the district’s administrative and faculty are excited about the school breakfast program, because they know it improves students’ performance at school.

“I can’t say enough to encourage all families to take advantage of the school breakfast program,” Ward said. “If children don’t start the day with breakfast, they don’t have the attention span to concentrate, the energy to participate, or the composure to behave. Breakfast makes all the difference.”

There are many reasons why students come to school hungry. Many parents don’t have time to make sure their children eat a good breakfast. Children often end up eating unhealthy breakfasts when they are home alone making their own decisions. Some children aren’t hungry when they first wake up, but by the time class begins, they feel the effects of not eating breakfast.

The school district's nutrition director, Andy Hutchins, reports that only 34 percent of students in grades K-5, 18 percent of students in grades 6-8 and only 20 percent of high school students are eating school breakfast.

“We need to make parents and students more aware of the breakfast program,” Hutchins said. “Every year we want to serve more students than the year before. We want parents to know that our well-balancedvbreakfasts are a perfect option when they don’t have time to monitor what their children eat in the morning.”

“As the Mt Blue school system works to improve student achievement, we are increasingly focusing on what has long been an obvious barrier: kids can’t learn when they come to class hungry," Ward stressed.

This week Mt. Blue students discussed the importance of breakfast and participated in fun classroom activities. Posters and breakfast banners were displayed.

“I encourage all students to join their teachers and friends in having breakfast each day at school because breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day,” Ward said.

School breakfast is open to all students. Families who are eligible for free or reduced price school lunch are also eligible for free or reduced price school breakfast.

For more information about breakfast week contact Alyce Cavanaugh at acavanaugh@mtbluersd.org.