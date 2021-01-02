New executive leader appointed at Franklin Community Health Network

FARMINGTON — A highly experienced health care executive has been chosen to lead Franklin Community Health Network (FCHN) as its new chief operating officer.

Barbara Sergio, BSN, MSHA, CPHQ, who joined FCHN as senior director of quality and safety in August 2019, will assume responsibility for day-to-day oversight of quality, patient safety, pharmacy, physical rehab, imaging, pulmonology, cardiology, NorthStar Regional Ambulance Service, infection control, occupational health, Healthy Community Coalition and laboratory services at the organization.

Sergio joined FCHN from Colorado where she led quality and safety efforts for Boulder Community Health. She has extensive leadership and management experience across different types of care settings with a track record of success in improving performance on quality and safety indicators. Sergio started her career as a registered nurse and worked in various clinical settings, including the OR and ICU, before progressing to leadership roles in nursing. She holds a graduate degree in healthcare administration and is a certified professional in health care quality.

"After being on the job for nearly a year, I have identified some leadership role changes that will increase efficiencies as we embark on a new, three-year strategic plan,” said Trampas Hutches, FCHN’s president. “In Barbara we get a highly experienced and effective leader who will help us execute this new course we have charted despite the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hutches said that plan includes focusing on services such as general surgery, women’s care, orthopedics and other initiatives aimed at meeting the needs of the community. FCHN will also continue to build upon its already robust community health and wellness programing.