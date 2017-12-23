New patient chairs arrive at Franklin Oncology Unit

FARMINGTON - Five chairs for the Franklin Memorial Hospital Oncology and Hematology unit were recently purchased thanks to grant funds from Maine Community Foundation’s FMH Oncology Department Renovation Fund established through a bequest from the late Dr. William Lambert, an orthopedic surgeon who was on the FMH medical staff for many years.

The significantly more comfortable chairs are used for patients in the unit diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders who sit for extended periods of time receiving chemotherapy treatment, intravenous fluids administration, and blood product transfusions, among others.

“The multi-position recliners are ergonomically designed for ultimate patient comfort and also feature massage and heat, the latter of which is a favorite with our patients,” said Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer. “We wish to extend our thanks to the Lambert family for this gift that makes a patient’s experience in the unit more pleasant during a very stressful time.”

Oncology and Hematology services are provided at Franklin Memorial Hospital in partnership with MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network. Services reduce patients need to travel whenever possible by connecting cancer experts with cancer patients close to home.