Nicole Ray providing inpatient care at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Dr. David Rice, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, is pleased to announce that Nicole Ray, FNP, has been appointed as hospitalist for Franklin Memorial Hospital. Hospitalists take care of hospitalized patients from admission through discharge.

Ray received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Saint Joseph’s College, followed by a nursing degree from the University of Maine Augusta. She then completed a master’s degree in family nurse practitioner studies also from Saint Joseph’s College in October 2017.

She is an experienced medical/surgical nurse who previously served as the hospitalist program coordinator assisting with day-to-day operations, before serving as the charge nurse of the Med/Surg Telemetry Unit.

Besides Ray other hospitalist providers include: Donald Dubois, MD; Todd Miller, MD; and Thomas Ryan, DO.

Ray lives in Central Maine with her husband and their two kids. She enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.