Norton Eye Care welcomes Farmington native to practice

FARMINGTON - Norton Eye Care is excited to welcome new Optometrist Dr. Marlie (Mochamer) Watson to the practice. Marlie was born and raised in Farmington. She attended both Mt. Blue High School and the University of Maine Farmington and recently graduated from the New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts.

Throughout her schooling she gained experience across a wide array of optometric settings. Her fourth year rotations led her to Wilmington, North Carolina where she was in a private practice setting with a focus on traumatic brain injury and vision rehabilitation therapy. Next, she returned to Maine to the Togus VA in Augusta where she was able to work closely with our state’s veterans. In Merrimack, New Hampshire she focused on contact lenses and treatment and management of dry eye. Lastly, she was in a community health center in Brighton, Massachusetts.

However, her journey ultimately led her back home, and she is excited to be practicing optometry in her very own community. Dr. Watson is available for consultation in all areas of optometry with special interest in contact lens exams, dry eye evaluation, diabetic eye exams, cataract evaluation and treatment/management of glaucoma as well as other eye disease. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Watson please call (207) 778-2020.