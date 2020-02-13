Nurse earns certification in emergency nursing

FARMINGTON - Hanna Chaney, BSN, RN, CEN, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned the certified emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

She joins an elite group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated their advanced specialty knowledge, expertise, and clinical judgment in emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous, national board exam.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from the Maine College for Health Professions and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She has worked at FMH for five years, with all based in the emergency department.

Continuing education in the specialty is required to maintain board certification. Board certified emergency nurses have demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and commitment to excellence in patient care and are among the elite practitioners of emergency nursing.