Nurse earns certification in pediatric emergency nursing

Posted by • February 3, 2020 •

Nancy Chaney, RN, CEN, CPEN

FARMINGTON - Nancy Chaney, RN, CEN, CPEN, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned the certified pediatric emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

A CPEN is a registered nurse who possesses advanced critical thinking and highly developed skills in providing emergency care to pediatric patients and their families.

She joins an elite group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated their advanced specialty knowledge, expertise, and clinical judgment in pediatric emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous, national board exam.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College and is currently taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has worked at FMH for 19 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

  1. Jane Thorndike
    February 3, 2020 • 12:09 pm

    WAY TO GO NANCY!! This is an amazing lady and awesome nurse!

