Nurse practitioner completes cardiology training

FARMINGTON - Dr. David Rice, Franklin Memorial Hospital chief medical officer, is pleased to announce that Beth Hartsock, DNP, ANP, FNP, has completed cardiology training to fulfill the technical skills needed for the competent performance of stress testing, as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

Hartsock staffs the FMH cardiology clinic, working jointly with Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth cardiologists: Dr. Lesley West, Dr. Heinrich Grube, and Dr. David Frost. She provides care for patients with heart conditions and performs exercise stress tests to monitor heart functioning.

Hartsock is board certified as an adult nurse practitioner and family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Before transitioning to cardiology care, Hartsock had provided inpatient hospitalist care at Franklin Memorial Hospital for two years. Before that she had worked in the primary care setting for 14 years.

In 2016, Hartsock received a doctorate degree in nursing practice from Simmons College, a program designed to develop nursing leaders, who improve health care outcomes in clinical practice, research, and management.

Cardiology coverage is provided Monday through Friday on the hospital’s second floor. For more information call 779-3120.