Nurse practitioner joins FMH Pediatrics

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Tanya Lever, MSN, CPNP-PC, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Pediatrics. NPs evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions, and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Lever received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of New Hampshire, followed by a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She then completed advanced graduate study certification from Northeastern University, Bouve School of Nursing, in Boston in May 2014.

Most recently Lever provided pediatric primary care at Dover Pediatrics in Dover, New Hampshire, caring for newborns through college age patients.

“Nurse practitioners complete a master’s or doctoral degree program and have advanced clinical training beyond their initial registered nurse preparation,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president of practice operations. “They provide a unique blend of nursing and medical care that offers high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive patient-centered care.”

Franklin Health Pediatrics is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Lever joins its team of providers: Nicole Donahue, CPNP; Erika Schumacher, MD; Gabriel Civiello, MD, FAAP; Ryan Whitt, MD; and Christina Christie, LCSW.

For appointments call 778-0482.