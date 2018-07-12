Nurse practitioner joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Vanessa Smith, APRN-FNP, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine. NPs evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions, and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Smith completed her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner studies at St. Joseph’s University in Standish. Prior to that she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine Farmington, followed by an associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing and Health Professionals.

Smith most recently worked as an intensive care unit and emergency department nurse at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor. She has a professional interest in working with older adults.

“Nurse practitioners complete a master’s or doctoral degree program and have advanced clinical training beyond their initial registered nurse preparation,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president of practice operations. “They provide a unique blend of nursing and medical care that offers high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive patient-centered care.”

Franklin Health Internal Medicine is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Smith joins its team of providers: Stephen Goss, DO; Stacy Hershfeld, DO; Robert O’Reilly, DO; and Paula Lumb, LCSW.

For appointments call 778-4922.