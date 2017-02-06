Nurse practitioner Joins Franklin Health

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health. She is currently based at Franklin Health Internal Medicine, but will also provide care at Livermore Falls Family Practice, and other primary care practices as needed.

Burchfield has 25 years of patient care experience. She received her doctorate of nursing practice degree at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois after receiving her master’s of science degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner studies at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish. Besides adult and family medicine, her professional interests include wound care and transitional care (the safe move of patients from one health care setting to either another or to home).

Burchfield is a native of Brunswick, who has lived in Texas for more than 30 years before returning to Maine. She and her spouse have purchased a home in Farmington where they reside with their nine-year-old son. They are also the parents of four adult children.

Franklin Health Internal Medicine is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. For appointments, call 778-4922.