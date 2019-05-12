Nurse practitioner joins Livermore Falls Family Practice

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Jennifer Delker, FNP, BSN, RN, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice. NPs evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions, and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Delker completed her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner studies at the University of New Hampshire. Prior to that she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine, after completing an associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College.

Delker has worked at Livermore Falls Family Practice since January first as a clinical abstraction specialist in preparation for the March launch of Franklin Memorial Hospital’s electronic medical record. Before that she worked at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick providing diverse patient care in six nursing units. She has more than 18 years of experience providing patient care.

Delker is a resident of Fayette where she serves as the town’s local health officer and on the board for Underwood Memorial Library. She also serves as captain in the Air National Guard stationed at Pease ANGB in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice is located in the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center at 21 Main Street in Livermore Falls. Delker joins its team of providers: Heidi Decker, MD; Jonathan Gasper, MD; Lenia Coates, PA-C; Mary Dunlap, FNP; and Julia Davis, LCSW.

For appointments call 897-6601.