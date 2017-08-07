Nurse practitioner to provide free medical services on Mobile Health Unit in Eustis

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition is pleased to announce that Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, will be available on the Mobile Health Unit on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Fotter’s Market in Eustis to provide free medical care for sick visits, follow-up appointments, or referrals.

Burchfield, a board-certified nurse practitioner employed by Franklin Memorial Hospital, will additionally offer clinical breast and pelvic exams, a review of vaccines, medication education, and other services. Each patient’s medical provider will receive a copy of the visit. Appointments on the mobile health unit can be scheduled in advance but aren’t necessary.

Services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri Valley Area. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.