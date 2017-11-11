Nutrition seminar on Nov. 14

LIVERMORE FALLS - Betsy Mancine, owner of Training Floor Fitness, will be offering a seminar on nutrition which will include subjects such as how to simplify eating, how stress effects food choices and how to manage this effectively, and how to incorporate exercise into your daily life in or outside of a gym setting.

This session will run on Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:45 p.m. The event is open to the general public. Cost is $10, $5 for TFF members, and free for those in the small group training session.

With a passion for helping people find their unique fit for wellness, Mancine has served in the health & fitness industry for over 22 years as an instructor, trainer, manager, and consultant. She’s worked both nationally and internationally as a presenter and speaker. As the original creator of the Club Management and Implementation systems for Les Mills International, she has traveled extensively as a speaker and fitness consultant which has helped her gain invaluable knowledge and experience in working with people from all different backgrounds searching for their "wellness fit."

She has a degree in Community Health Education, has invested countless hours to become a management specialist, has numerous program and training certifications through Les Mills and TRX, is a Certified Personal Trainer, and is currently working her way through the Precision Nutrition L1 Certification.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit Training Floor Fitness's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/2090641807830476/