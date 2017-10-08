October is National Physical Therapy Month

FARMINGTON - Allied Physical Therapy is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month. The NorthEast Private Practice Network, which consists of 35 independently owned physical therapy practice locations across the state of Maine, including Allied Physical Therapy in Farmington, will be offering free screenings for fitness, pain, injuries, balance/fall risks and other common problems.

Allied Physical Therapy will be offering two free clinics, Bumps and Bruises for Athletes, and All Things Feet. If you are a student athlete or a weekend warrior with a pesky injury, then call us to schedule a screening. Learn the possibilities of the root of your problem. For those of you with chronic foot pain, the free clinic will guide you as well.

Physical therapists are movement experts who can identify, diagnose, and treat movement problems. Physical therapy can help eliminate pain, restore function, reduce disability and optimize fitness and sports performance – without surgery or the use of opioids.

“We’re excited to offer these free screenings throughout National Physical Therapy Month to educate people about how physical therapy can get them on a path to wellness," said Gwen Simons, Executive Director of NEPPN. “Our network members will be offering these free screenings across Maine - from Southern Maine to Bangor - and you do not need a doctor’s referral to come.”

Find out how physical therapy can help you by scheduling your free screening today at Allied Physical Therapy, 778-6469 or visit alliedmainept.com for more information. For a list of all participating clinics, go to www.NEPPnetwork.com.

NEPPN was formed to improve consumer access to cost-effective, evidence based, quality care by independent practitioner-owned clinics.