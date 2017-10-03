October Mobile Health Unit event schedule announced

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of free health screenings and education will be offered at each Mobile Health Unit event. Screenings offered include blood pressure, cholesterol, colon cancer screening (FIT screening) and body composition analysis.

Wednesday, Oct. 4: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fotter’s in Eustis; 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tranten’s in Kingfield

Thursday, Oct. 5: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., IGA in Rangeley

Tuesday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m.-noon, Food City in Wilton; 1-4 p.m. at Walmart in Farmington where nurse practitioner Deborah Burchfield will provide free medical care for sick visits, follow up appointments, or referrals

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m. Food City in Livermore Falls

Friday, Oct. 20: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Phillips

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling as well as assistance with programming to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support; cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources; activities for youth; and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and the Ladd Foundation. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information please contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or jwalker@fchn.org.