Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace begins this week

Enrollment season is here! Beginning Nov. 1 and until Dec. 15, any eligible person or family can sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace. Now entering its sixth enrollment year, the marketplace is still an important route to affordable coverage for many in Maine and across the country. Western Maine Community Action leads a group of Community Action Agencies statewide who offer assistance with eligibility questions and enrollments.

There has been some confusion about the state of the Affordable Care Act this year. But the ACA is still the law of the land and financial assistance is still available for low and middle-income consumers. All plans offered through the marketplace must offer comprehensive health coverage - including key consumer protections like no discrimination against people with preexisting health conditions – and cover a variety of preventative services free of charge.

Anthem has rejoined the Marketplace in Maine this year after leaving for the 2017-18 enrollment year, and Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim will be returning. There will be many new plans available at new prices. Even those who have looked before should visit www.healthcare.gov to see what is available. Individuals who are already enrolled should check to see if their current plan is still the most affordable or the best suited to their needs.

Most marketplace shoppers will qualify for financial help to lower their costs. Last year, 85 percent of people in Maine with marketplace plans qualified. This year, tax credits (which reduce monthly premiums) will be available for households of two with incomes between $16,460 and $65,840, for example. Some people also may qualify for extra savings that lower out-of-pocket costs.

The deadline to enroll in a plan is Dec. 15 so don’t delay! Across the state help is available from navigators at many Community Action Agencies, assisters at Federally Qualified Health Centers, and at many hospitals. Contact Western Maine Community Action at 1-855-806-7333 to be connected with a local navigator.

The project described was supported by Funding Opportunity Number 1 NAVCA180325-01-00 from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The contents provided are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the office views of HHS or any of its agencies.