Orthopedic surgeon joins Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff

FARMINGTON - Dr. Jay Naliboff, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s vice president of medical affairs, is pleased to announce the addition of orthopedic surgeon Joseph E. Noonan, Jr., MD, to Franklin Health Orthopaedics through a specialty service partnership with MaineGeneral Orthopaedics.

Noonan received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine. He completed a four-year orthopedic residency at St. Louis University Hospitals followed by a shoulder and elbow fellowship at WB Carrell Memorial Clinic in Dallas, and a sports medicine fellowship at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

Noonan provides experienced specialized care in sports medicine, treatment of diseases of the shoulder and elbow, as well as general orthopedics. Before joining Franklin Health Orthopaedics, Dr. Noonan provided health care at Crossroads Orthopedic Sub Specialists, LLC, in Waterford, Connecticut for four years.

Noonan joins colleagues Zachary Blakeman, DPM; Thomas Pulling, MD; Steven Coates, PA-C; and Sharon Fournier, RNFA, at Franklin Health Orthopaedics offering quality orthopedic, podiatric, and sports medicine services.

Franklin Health Orthopaedics is located on the 2nd floor of the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center, located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. For appointments, call 778-9001.