Peer recovery coach training offered

FARMINGTON - A free training to become a peer recovery coach is taking place June 1, 2, 8, and 9 at Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

A peer recovery coach is a trained volunteer who helps guide and mentor someone with an active substance use disorder through the recovery process. Anyone who is in recovery, willing to serve as a mentor, and has a passion for helping people with addiction can be a peer recovery coach and is eligible to attend.

Participants will learn:

The roles and functions of a peer recovery coach,

Components and core values of recovery,

The many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching; and

Skills to enhance relationship building.

For more information or to sign up, contact Ashley McCarthy at Healthy Community Coalition at 779-2463 or email amccarthy1@fchn.org. Light lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

The program is sponsored by Healthy Community Coalition and the Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery, with support from the Maine Health Access Foundation.