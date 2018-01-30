Prediabetes program starts Feb. 2

FARMINGTON - The Healthy Community Coalition is offering the Prevent T2 prediabetes lifestyle change program starting Feb. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at its offices at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, one-fourth mile west of Franklin Memorial Hospital on Routes 2 & 4.

Participants can qualify for the program if they are over the age of 18 and have a BMI (body mass index) of 24 or greater and have been diagnosed by a health care provider with prediabetes, a condition in which a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, or “at risk” for developing diabetes.

Individuals without a diagnosis can also quality if they have multiple other indicators, including: women who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes while pregnant; age over 45; family history of diabetes; being overweight; having high blood pressure; and not being physically active.

The year-long program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Through coach-led group classes, Prevent T2 participants will learn how to make important changes to improve their health, such as losing a modest amount of weight and being more physically active. Cooking classes, store tours, lunch and learns, and ways to cope with challenges are all included as part of the program.

The fee to attend, which is $250, will be waived for the first 10 individual who sign up.

For more information or to register contact Ellen Thorne, HCC program coordinator, at 779-2357 or email ethorne@fchn.org