Preparedness Month: Get involved, be part of something larger

Severe storms and floods account for most disasters in Maine, but there are some unexpected hazards that we face in the state as well. The threat of tropical storms and hurricanes impacting Maine may not be as great as southern New England States but they can and do still happen in here. Fortunately, Maine sits at the tail end of tropical events and most hurricanes that do cross into our state have made landfall somewhere else and have weakened to tropical storms.

Just one storm can devastate an area very quickly. In 2011, Hurricane Irene was a Tropical Storm when it swept through Maine. A major disaster was declared in four Maine counties stretching from York to Washington County. That storm turned out to be the seventh costliest hurricane in US history. In 1991, Hurricane Bob, another costly storm, made landfall in Rockland causing severe damage and three deaths in Maine.

Irene and Bob serve as reminders that hurricanes and tropical storms can impact the entire state, not just coastal regions. All residents need to prepare for the possibility of hurricane impacts because we are in hurricane season until November 30 and most storms that have historically hit Maine have done so in August or September. With an active hurricane season underway, we may be due for a storm in Maine.

Most people aren’t prepared or at least not as much as they should be. Recently Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) partnered with two marketing classes at Husson University. One group focused its research on college students. Although the research was not considered statistically significant, it did show trends as to why college students aren’t taking steps to prepare. Most cited cost as the biggest factor, as they didn’t have the money to purchase items for a preparedness kit. They also stated they didn’t know how to prepare, but they indicated a desire to do so.

With classes at local colleges and universities back in full swing, National Preparedness Month is the perfect time to Get Involved and Be Part of Something Larger. Being prepared can be as simple as having a plan, discussing it with class and roommates as well as knowing the following:

Hazards that could affect your area

Evacuation routes

How to shelter in place

Shelter locations

Where to get emergency alerts: television, radio, Facebook

Download the FEMA app or sign up for Citizen Alerts at Maine.gov

Visit MainePrepares.com for more details on how you can prepare for a disaster, including building a disaster kit. Oh, and many of the items on the list can be purchased at the dollar store! If you would like to volunteer in the community to help during a disaster or take a CPR or first aid course, contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency at thardy@franklincountymaine.gov or visit http://www.franklincountyema.org

Disasters don’t plan ahead. You Can.