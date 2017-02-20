Prescription assistance returns to Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON- Anyone who needs help saving money on prescription medications is eligible for MaineHealth’s recently expanded Medaccess program for greater Franklin County residents. MedAccess is funded by MaineHealth and is administered at eight Maine hospitals including Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH).

MedAccess works with individuals and health care providers to identify ways patients can save money on prescription medications. This free program helps patients and health care providers evaluate options such as pharmaceutical companies’ patient assistance programs, low-cost generic programs, and Medicare Part D, and state and local prescription programs that can help save on prescription medication costs.

Dianna White, who has been appointed the Medaccess prescription assistance case manager based in Farmington, has six years of experience assisting those in need of prescription support having worked for the grant-funded Franklin Health Access Rx until the program ended in 2012. Her new office is located at Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County at 105 Mt. Blue Circle. White can be reached by calling 779-2834 or 1-877-275-1787.

“Access to prescribed medications can mean improved patient outcomes and quality of life, and can help prevent or delay more costly medical problems,” said Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer. “We’re pleased to partner with MaineHealth on this essential program that helps fill a serious gap in health care affordability.”

White stressed that anyone contacting the office should be prepared to give his or her demographic information, a current medication list, and income and insurance information. She’ll determine the programs one qualifies for and will help individuals through the enrollment process. White also refers her clients to other local social service agencies as needed for additional resources.