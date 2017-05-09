Rangeley classes to teach cooking healthy

RANGELEY – Are you looking for a way to make healthier meals at home without breaking your budget? Rangeley Family Medicine has partnered with Maine SNAP-Ed to offer a “10 Tips” nutrition course which is free to anyone in the public and will be held at Rangeley Health and Wellness starting June 6.

10 Tips is a four-class series that teaches participants how to cook healthy and delicious meals while saving money at the grocery store. Work with a professional nutritionist from Healthy Community Coalition and enjoy free food, recipes, and health tips at each class! The classes will take place Tuesdays June 6, 13, 20, 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To REGISTER, call Rangeley Family Medicine at 207-864-3303. Space is limited, so register early. Rangeley Health and Wellness is located at 25 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley, ME.

Rangeley Family Medicine is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 42-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.