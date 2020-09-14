Rangeley Family Medicine announces Flu Shot Week

RANGELEY - Rangeley Family Medicine will administer influenza vaccines beginning the week of Sept. 21, 2020. Rangeley Family Medicine encourages patients to receive their seasonal influenza vaccine during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Patients are asked to call the health center at (207) 864-3303 to schedule an appointment. To protect the health of patients, Rangeley Family Medicine will observe state guidelines associated with COVID-19. Social distancing measures will be required, as well as the use of facial coverings.

Insurances will be billed. The Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Board has generously offered to cover the cost of the vaccine for any patients who do not have insurance, or patients whose insurance does not cover immunizations.

Patients and community members alike are welcome. Due to current circumstances, Rangeley requests that patients and community members call the health center to schedule an appointment.

Monday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rangeley Family Medicine is located at 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley. For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.