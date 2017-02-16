Rangeley Family Medicine holds first Food Mobile of 2017

RANGELEY – Rangeley Family Medicine will offer six Food Mobiles in 2017, with the first one taking place Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be held indoors in the lower level of Rangeley Health and Wellness, which is across the street from the Health Center.

This is the second year that the Health Center has partnered with Good Shepherd Food Bank to distribute food to those in need.

Members from the local police department will volunteer to bring boxes of food to people who are housebound, as will members of Rangeley Family Medicine’s staff.

Food will be distributed to people in need living in the greater Rangeley area, including a variety of perishable and nonperishable foods. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in the surrounding area is encouraged to attend.

Good Shepherd Food Bank's Food Mobile program expands the hunger relief organization’s outreach to Maine's neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a barrier-free distribution, the Food Mobiles visit communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.

Rangeley Health and Wellness is located at 25 Dallas Hill Road.