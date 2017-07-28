Rangeley Family Medicine to hold Well Child Exams Day

RANGELEY – Will your child play sports this fall? Does your child need any immunizations before the school year begins? In celebration of National Health Center Week, Rangeley Family Medicine will offer a full day of Well Child Exams in preparation for school entrance and sports clearances on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health center will offer a $100 discount after insurance payments on your child’s exam and immunizations, thanks to the generous support of Rangeley Health and Wellness! Call early to book your child’s appointment while time slots are still available!

To schedule an appointment, please call (207) 864-3303. The team at Rangeley Family Medicine wants to help you prepare for the season so your child will be ready on day 1 of the new school year.

The event is being held in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is “Celebrating America’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities.” One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 25 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care.