Rangeley Health and Wellness cancels biggest fundraiser

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness has been following the Coronavirus pandemic very closely, and after much thought, research, and discussion, has come to the decision to cancel the annual benefit concert.

This event featuring 38 Special and The Guess Who was scheduled for Saturday July 25. The state of Maine is restricting gatherings of this size, where social distancing cannot be adhered to, through July and August. The uncertainty of not knowing what the next several months will bring and the safety of all leaves no other choice.

RHW’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for Health and Wellness in the Rangeley region. As their largest fundraiser of the year, the annual benefit concert supports many of the programs and services that are provided to the community including physical rehabilitation, senior services, behavioral health, children’s programs, fitness, nutrition and wellness services for all ages.

The organization would like to thank all who have attended, sponsored or volunteered for summer concerts in the past.

For more information about RHW, or to donate, sponsor a future event or give to a program of your choice, please visit our website at www.rrhwp.org or call 207.864.4397