Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rotary sponsoring Winter Senior Socials

RANGELEY - Helping Elders Live in Place, a program of Rangeley Health and Wellness, is pleased to announce that the Winter Senior Socials are back beginning Thursday, Jan. 4.

Fun activities, hot soup, and a listening ear will be freely provided at the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., January through March. Cribbage, chess, checkers, board games, knitting circles, sharing stories, music and activities chosen by those participating will warm the heart and be the perfect anecdote to cabin fever. The Food Pantry will be open for shopping during the afternoon.

This program is generously funded by Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Rotary.

Come alone or bring a friend and share a hot meal and good conversation; we would love to see you! If you are interested in volunteering your time or would like to donate a pot of soup or baked goods please call Marge Miller at 864-5383.

Other HELP programs include Neighbors Calling Neighbors, a phone service for home bound seniors, and HELP Adult Respite Care, a day program for functionally and/or cognitively impaired seniors. If you would like more information about HELP or any of the senior programs that they provide, please visit our website at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or give us a call at 864-4397 ext. 4.