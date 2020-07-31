Rangeley Health and Wellness sponsors Advanced Babysitting and CPR course

RANGELEY - In its ongoing commitment to area well-being, Rangeley Health and Wellness is proud to introduce 13 Rangeley middle school students recently certified in advanced Babysitting, First Aid and CPR through a comprehensive program sponsored by RHW.

RHW’s Joanne Dickson, LSW together with RLRS Pre K educator Michelle Laliberte, led the web-based class where middle and high school students were educated on safe handling of infants and toddlers, following parental instructions, supervisory skills, and emergency preparedness. CPR and First Aid was a live, hands on course presented by school nurse Lindsay Savage. CPR is part of High School Health class curriculum and these middle school participants will have the option to be recertified when they reach their High School years. Each participant received a babysitter’s kit including manual, first aid kit and crafts.

Childcare options can be a challenge for parents in rural communities, magnified by issues brought on by the current Covid-19 pandemic. The two-part course, structured in part by the American Red Cross, benefits local parents as well as students facing limited options for summer and after school jobs and isolation at home due to event cancellations and pandemic related closures. These students will also bring their skills to their own family unit when caring for younger siblings.

Since 1993, Rangeley Health and Wellness has identified and responded to emerging needs within the community through health services, senior and school age programs, fitness, physical rehab, and community betterment initiatives. Building healthier, stronger families is a vital piece of the RHW mission for today, tomorrow and the future.

To learn more about RHW please visit the Wellness Pavilion at 25 Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley or on the web at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.