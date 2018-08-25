Rangeley Health and Wellness welcomes new social worker

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness is pleased to announce that Joanne Dickson, LSW has joined the staff at RHW as Behavioral Health Coordinator. Joanne brings over 23 years of experience as a Licensed Social Worker practicing both in the public schools and state government, with a dedication to serving families, adolescents and the elderly in all areas of their lives. Having spent most of her life coming to her family camp here in Rangeley, Joanne and her husband, Jim moved to the community as a full time residents in June 0f 2017. You may have seen or met Joanne, at the Rangeley School, this past year as she spent many of her days there getting to know the children and their families.

Joanne will be focusing on a community wide assessment and coordination of services in order to evaluate and build programs for all ages in our community. She will be networking with county, state and federal agencies that support, educate and provide services to children, families, and elderly in the Rangeley Region. In addition, Joanne will be providing case management services as needed and will be working with the Rangeley Lakes Regional School to implement Second Step, a social and emotional learning curriculum for grades K-8.

Joanne brings enthusiasm, empathy and excitement to this important work and we are delighted have her on the RHW team. To learn more about this service, or other programs at RHW, please call 864-4397 ext. 4.