Red Cross helping family affected by Farmington fire

FARMINGTON – A Disaster Action Team from the American Red Cross of Maine was working with three individuals Saturday to ensure that they have food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials following a single-family home fire.

Over the next several days, the Red Cross will remain in contact with them to provide financial assistance and community referrals as they begin to make their road to recovery.

The American Red Cross provides food, clothing and emotional support to people affected by home fires and other disasters. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.