Respite care support available through SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON – Are you caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia? Are you paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care? SeniorsPlus offers respite reimbursement services to help you keep your care partner at home. Call today to see if you qualify.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging, covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

Contact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241. Serving Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties.