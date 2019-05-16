Richard Grant, PTA, joins Allied Physical Therapy

FARMINGTON - Richard Grant, PTA, has joined the practice of Allied Physical Therapy.

“I am familiar with the great town of Farmington and I also know that Allied PT is a cornerstone of this community, so I am thrilled to be a part of their team," Grant said.

Grant served five years Active Duty in The United States Army. On completion of two tours in Iraq, he used the G.I. Bill to enroll in the PTA program at Kennebec Valley Community College, graduating from the Physical Therapy Assistant program in 2015. Grant has experience treating pediatrics, orthopedic, and geriatric patients.

“Rick is a skilled practitioner, eager to stay current with evidence based outcomes to facilitate our patients return to their daily lives,” states Dennis Flanagan PT, DPT, OCS, owner of Allied PT. “His positive energy blends right in with our staff. We are so happy that Rick is on board with us.”

Physical Therapist Assistants are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. Working in conjunction with a Physical Therapist, they help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility, often avoiding surgery and reducing the need for long-term use of prescription medications. Patients learn how to manage their condition and prevent reoccurrence so that they will achieve long-term health benefits.

Allied Physical Therapy is located on Middle Street in Farmington and also practices out of Kingfield. We are accepting new patients for orthopedic concerns including sports medicine, post surgical rehabilitation, work related injuries, orthotics, vertigo, and occupational therapy. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469.