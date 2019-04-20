Safe Voices awarded Health Affiliates Maine donation

AUBURN - Health Affiliates Maine presented a donation check in the amount of $1300 to Lewiston non-profit, Safe Voices. The donation was raised by employees of Health Affiliates Maine through various fundraising efforts, including a photoshoot and raffle. The donation was awarded to members of the Safe Voices team at Health Affiliates Maine’s Auburn headquarters on Rodman Road.

A domestic violence resource center, Safe Voices works to end domestic violence in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties by offering support and education to women and families. The donation from HAM will go toward building resources, education, and community support to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“We are thrilled to provide this gift to a much-deserved community member,” said Andrea Krebs, Executive Director of Health Affiliates Maine. “The compassionate people at Safe Voices are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our neighbors, families, colleagues, and community members, and we’re proud to help their cause.”

About Health Affiliates Maine

A statewide agency, Health Affiliates Maine provides services and support to Mainers affected by mental health and substance abuse issues.