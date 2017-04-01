Safe Voices hosts annual 5k walk/run

LEWISTON - Safe Voices will be holding its annual 5k Walk/Run to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, June 3. Again this year, we are partnering with Bates College in Lewiston to continue expanding our event and provide participants with an exciting course! Our goal for the Safe Voices annual 5k Walk/Run is to spread awareness about domestic abuse and engage the community in supporting every person’s right to feel safe and live free from violence. Registration is currently available via www.safevoices.org.

Participants can register as either a 5k Runner, 5k Walker, or 1 Mile Walker. Once registered, participants can raise money by collecting pledge donations for their walk/run efforts. All money raised will fund vital services to victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties. Our goal of raising $30,000 cannot be achieved without the support of the individuals and businesses in the counties we serve. So, whether you are an experienced runner or simply interested in raising money for a good cause, we have a race selection for you! Strollers and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

With your help, Safe Voices will continue to provide crucial shelter, advocacy and education services to our community. These services are more important than ever in keeping Maine safe – last year, close to 50 percent of the homicides in Maine last year were the result of domestic violence.

In its last fiscal year, Safe Voices provided over 10,000 hours advocating for victims, provided community education to 9,203 individuals in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties, and provided shelter to 121 individuals (including 54 children). These are just some of the many examples of the work we do every day that are supported through fundraising efforts like the 5k walk/run.

If you’re not able to join us June 3, donations are still gratefully appreciated and can be made on our website at www.safevoices.org. Safe Voices would like to thank our current Annual Sponsors: Pediatric Associates of Lewiston-Platinum level and Mechanics Savings Bank-Bronze level; and our 5K sponsors: Gold Level: Buy The Fire and Platz and Associates; Silver Level: The Computer Place and Geiger; Bronze Sponsors: IRC Roof Management and Central Maine Orthopaedics, and our Small Business Champions: Austin and Associates, Central Maine Credit Union, Norway Savings Bank, Danikah Photography, Ouellette and Associates, and Clark Insurance; Small Business Champion: Austin Associates, PA and Central Maine Credit Union; and Small Business Advocate: The Champoux Insurance Group, Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union, Rainbow federal Credit Union. We also thank our emcee reporter Danielle Waugh from NECN. We are grateful our host Bates College.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, or if you have questions about the 2017 Walk/Run to End Domestic Violence, please contact Elise Johansen, Executive Director, at (207) 795-6744 ext. 213 or email ejohansen@safevoices.org, or check us out on Facebook!