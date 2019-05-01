Safe Voices invites supporters to ‘Treat Yourself’

AUBURN - Local domestic violence resource center Safe Voices announces its new benefit initiative, “Treat Yourself: Pampering with Purpose” that will run from May 5 through May 19.

“Treat Yourself” is a partnership between Safe Voices and local businesses to offer specials, events and avenues of support that connect community partners and donors to the work to end domestic violence. Events will take place across Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Empowering the individual is at the heart of Safe Voices’ mission, and that is often supported by self-care and other conscious indulgences. This was the motivation for partnering with businesses that offer different ways to feed the human spirit, and to bring these events to the public with the knowledge that they are supporting a worthy cause.

The flagship events include: May 10 Wine Tasting at The Vault, Lewiston; May 11 Floral Design Event at Heirloom Arrangements, Lewiston (kid-friendly and adult only options); May 15 Succulent Garden Workshop at Robin’s Flower Pot, Farmington; May 15 Flow/Restore Yoga & Self-Care at Chill Yoga.

Specials will be offered by Sonder & Dram, Azulene Day Spa, Poise Yoga & Foot Sanctuary, among others. For a full list of specials, events, and supporters, please visit safevoices.org or the @safevoicesmaine Facebook page.

“We really wanted this to be a thank you to the businesses in our community as well as our supporters,” said Chelsea Rendlen, development and engagement associate at Safe Voices. “This year is only the beginning. We’re showing our community that everyone can play a role in raising awareness and supporting those affected by domestic violence.”

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.