Safe Voices seeks volunteers to help staff its 24-Hour domestic violence helpline

AUBURN - Safe Voices, the domestic violence resource center for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties, has a few seats open for its next Volunteer Helpline Training which starts on June 12.

The Safe Voices helpline is usually the first contact a person makes with Safe Voices when they are looking for support and services around domestic violence. Helpline workers provide support and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence; assist in safety planning; and help to identify additional community resources as needed, with support from Safe Voices staff.

Safe Voices is currently seeking local volunteers to help staff our 24-hour free and confidential helpline.

Volunteers work from their homes using their own phones, and generally cover the helpline for approximately 8-12 hours per month, based on their availability and the needs of our helpline coverage.

If you are available to help volunteer during one or more of these times, we encourage you to consider signing up for our training. All shifts have backup support from a supervising shift lead.

Interested volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, possess a landline or cell phone with good reception, should be sensitive to domestic violence situations, understand and be able to set clear boundaries, practice good self-care, be dependable, and have good listening and communication skills.

The summer training schedule is: June 12, 13, 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., June 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and June 19, 20 and 21 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. All classes are held in the Lewiston/Auburn area (exact location will be given upon enrollment)

Attendance and participation in each training session is mandatory in order to complete the training and become a volunteer. Volunteers are asked to make a minimum 6 month commitment to volunteering with Safe Voices upon completing the training.

To apply to participate in the Safe Voices helpline training, please email a current resume to, Kelly Wasson, Administrative and Marketing Manager at kwasson@safevoices.org. If you have any questions about Safe Voices or this training, you can email Kelly Wasson or call 795-6744.