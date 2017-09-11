Safe Voices vigil is Oct. 2

JAY - Safe Voices will be holding their annual domestic violence awareness vigil Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at French Falls Park in Jay.

This will be the first time Jay hosts the annual domestic violence awareness month vigil, which is held to honor those who are experiencing or who have experienced domestic violence, and memorialize those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. The vigil is a free event, open to the public, and includes a speak-out where survivors and their loved ones have a chance to share their stories with the community. If you have any questions about the vigil, if you are interested in participating in the vigil as a speaker, or if you would like to be involved in other DVAM activities, please contact Hillary Hooke at hhooke@safevoices.org.

If you or someone you know if experiencing domestic violence, please call Safe Voices’ 24/7 helpline at 1-800-559-2927 to speak with an advocate now.