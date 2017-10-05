SAPARS announces men’s support group for Fall 2017

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services is offering an 8-week peer support group for male survivors. The group will be led by experienced group facilitators and welcomes male identified survivors who have experienced sexual violence or sexual abuse at any time in their lives.

The facilitators are planning to begin the group in late October and it will be located in the Farmington area.

Support groups are a wonderful tool on the road towards healing and recovery. Talking with other survivors and knowledgeable facilitators can provide a safe place to find ones voice, let go of self-blame and shame, and learn some healthy coping skills.

Participants will be asked to be part of an individual pre-screening to ensure that this will be the right experience for them. If you are interested in learning more, please call Jenn at 207-778-9522 or Meagan at 207-743-9777, or send an e-mail to: info@sapars.org

All inquiries will remain confidential. This group is provided free of charge.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.