SAPARS announces trauma sensitive yoga support group

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services is offering a Trauma Sensitive Yoga Support Group for female identified survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or sexual harassment.

Beginning in April, the group will be held in the Farmington area, and each session will meet for 90 minutes, for a total of 8 weeks. This support group will provide an opportunity to practice gentle, trauma informed yoga in a safe and accessible way. Beth Jones, a certified instructor, will lead the group through yoga that helps quiet the mind and stretch the spine with simple movements. This can help with relaxation and focus which can calm anxiety and fears. Support from SAPARS advocates will also be available.

Support groups are a wonderful tool on the road towards healing and recovery. Talking with other survivors and knowledgeable facilitators can provide a safe place to find ones voice, let go of self-blame and shame, and learn some healthy coping skills.

If you are interested in learning more, please call Kayce at (207) 784-5272 or Cindy at (207) 778-9522 to set up an individual pre-group meeting. Space is limited, and the deadline for registration is March 19. All inquiries will remain confidential. This group is provided free of charge.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.