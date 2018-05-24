SAPARS offering free trauma sensitive yoga support group

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services is offering a free Trauma Sensitive Yoga Support Group for adult, female-identified survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or sexual harassment.

The group will meet in the Farmington area for eight weeks, beginning June 25 at 1 p.m.

Space is limited, so anyone interested should contact Kayce at 784-5272, or Cindy at 778-9522 by June 13th to set up an individual pre-group meeting.

This group will provide an opportunity to practice gentle, trauma informed yoga in a safe and accessible way. Beth Jones, a certified yoga teacher, will lead the group through yoga that helps quiet the mind and stretch the spine with simple movements. This can help with relaxation and focus, which can calm anxiety and fears. Support from SAPARS advocates will be available.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment.

Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.