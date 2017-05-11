SAPARS offering workshop on child sexual abuse prevention

JAY - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES), and the Franklin County Children's Task Force are offering a workshop for parents and guardians called "Parents in the Know."

This free, four-week workshop will meet on Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School library in Jay, beginning on May 23rd. Childcare will be provided.

“Parents in the Know” is an educational program to learn how to keep children safer by preventing sexual abuse. Statistics show that children are abused 85-95% of the time by someone they know, and it is often someone the family trusts, or an older child. “Parents in the Know” includes discussions and activities, for parents and guardians, about establishing boundaries; information to help in identifying problematic behaviors from adults; steps to promote healthy relationships; understanding age-appropriate sexual development; and strategies on becoming an active adult bystander.

We can protect our children, and learn how to keep all children safer! For more information about “Parents in the Know,” or to register for the workshops, please contact Jenn Bell at (207) 778-9522 or jennifer.bell@sapars.org.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The toll free, 24-hour Helpline number is 1-800-871-7741.

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force is a private, non-for-profit corporation commited to strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect through mobilizing community resources and advocating for and providing services that promote healthy children and families. Website: www.fcctf.org.