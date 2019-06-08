Senior Resource Fair June 20

JAY - The Franklin County Senior Resource Collective is hosting their annual Senior Resource Fair Thursday, June 20. This fun, informative event is free of charge and open to all area seniors, their friends, family and caregivers. Anyone interested in learning more about local resources and opportunities for seniors is encouraged to participate. The resource fair begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 1:30 p.m., and will include a free, homemade lunch, guest speakers and a raffle. Vendors from local businesses and non-profits will be in attendance to provide information, chat about services, and hand out free swag.

Pre-registration for this event is not necessary, but for those who would like to register in advance, you may do so by contacting Stephanie at 897-2173. The address for the St. Rose Parish Hall is 1 Church St, Jay. Parking is available on-site.

This event would not be possible without the generous sponsorship provided by SeniorsPlus, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Catholic Charities SEARCH Program and Franklin Savings Bank.