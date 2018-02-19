SeniorsPlus and Evergreen Subaru wrap up “Share the Love” food drive

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated agency on aging, collaborated with Evergreen Subaru of Auburn on a food drive as part of the national Subaru Share the Love program.

The two organizations partnered together to hold a “Stuff the Subaru - Share the Love Food Drive” for seniors in need from Jan. 22 through Feb. 14 at Evergreen Subaru at 774 Center Street in Auburn.

Foods gathered at the food drive will be used by SeniorsPlus to create emergency food packs of non-perishable foods for distribution to people suffering from hunger. SeniorsPlus serves through its Meals on Wheels program more than 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 individuals.

“No one should go hungry. These Emergency Food Packs allow us to divert a crisis hunger situation while longer-term solutions are found,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. More than 200,000 Mainers struggle against hunger.

This past fall, in celebration of its 50th anniversary and in keeping with its commitment to support local communities nationwide, Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with Meals on Wheels America, donated to SeniorsPlus a Subaru Outback for use as a Meals on Wheels delivery vehicle.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The majority of older adults (greater than 95% in an AARP survey) wish to remain at home until they die. The provision of Meals on Wheels can make the difference between staying at home and going to a nursing home or other facility. Each meal provides one-third of the recommended daily allowance of nutrition, a safety check, and a friendly visit to vulnerable adults.

Established in 1972, the mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.