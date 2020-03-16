SeniorsPlus announces cancellations in response to COVID-19

LEWISTON - Out of caution and as concerns deepen regarding the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, will temporarily keep its offices open by appointment only.

Some non-essential activities, specifically the following programs, have been halted temporarily: Social Dining; Education classes, including Healthy Living for ME workshops; and the Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels will continue with modifications. Clients of Meals on Wheels will be informed of these modifications.

The Fill the Plate Breakfast is expected to be rescheduled for the fall. (Tentative date: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.)

“As we cope with an unprecedented public health emergency,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus, “we continue to consider what is best for our clients and their care while working to maintain the health of our dedicated and invaluable staff.”

SeniorsPlus will continually re-evaluate the situation as information develops. Please refer to www.seniorsplus.org for updates as well as its official Facebook and Twitter pages.

SeniorsPlus encourages handwashing, respiratory etiquette and cleaning of high touch surfaces at home.