SeniorsPlus announces December classes

LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for December 2019. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Franklin & Oxford Counties

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, December 2

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington

SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff and meets on the first Monday of each month.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus in Norway

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway

Per request, we’ve added game day to our Norway office schedule. Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome! We hope to see you there.