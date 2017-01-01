SeniorsPlus launches monthly caregiver support group Jan. 3

FARMINGTON - SeniorsPlus is holding a Caregiver Support Group at its new office location at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. The group will meet the first Monday of each month, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., except for January, when the meeting will take place Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the New Year’s holiday.

We will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families.

All events are free and open to the public. For further information and to make an appointment, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

SeniorsPlus is a private non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves as the local Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties, and provides a network of support, information, services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. For more information, visit http://www.seniorsplus.org/ or call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.