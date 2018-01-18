SeniorsPlus now accepting referrals for Meals on Wheels

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, is currently accepting referrals for its Meals on Wheels program serving Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Homebound individuals 60 years of age and older and disabled adults under age 60, who are unable to shop, prepare or cook meals for themselves, are likely to qualify for Meals on Wheels.

To apply, contact SeniorsPlus at 800-427-1241. Applicants should be prepared to provide personal information such as name, address, phone number, and health status. All information is kept confidential.

Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus provides food freshly made in its kitchen. These meals constitute one-third of the Recommended Dietary Allowance for adults.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging, covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 17,000 individuals it serves annually. Our Meals on Wheels program alone serves more than 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 people.