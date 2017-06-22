SeniorsPlus offers Tai Chi in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Are you looking for an accessible low-impact exercise program? Are you interested in managing pain or improving your balance? If so, Tai Chi for Health is a program for you.

Tai Chi provides a low-impact exercise that improves muscular strength, flexibility, and fitness. Increasing your muscular strength supports and projects your joints which will in turn reduce pain. Exercises that work on flexibility also help to reduce pain and stiffness, thus improving mobility. Tai Chi improves your balance and significantly reduces the rate of falls in older adults. Tai Chi for Health can help you improve your quality of life and remain independent.

Tai Chi for Health is a program that is proven to alleviate pain, through simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

SeniorsPlus is offering an 16-week long Tai Chi for Health workshop on Mondays starting on June 26th. The workshop will take place at the Farmington Rec. Center 127 Middle St. Farmington. The Program cost is $40.00 although scholarships are available if needed.

Please call SeniorsPlus 1-800-427-1241 to register or for more information.